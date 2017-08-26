Wrentham Police Cruiser Has Crash With Suspected OUI

WRENTHAM (CBS) — A man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a Wrentham Police Cruiser early Saturday morning.
Wrentham Police Officer Steve Eaton was driving along Taunton Street when the car driven by John Robbins, 29 of Norfolk, turned directly in front of his patrol car.
Eaton crashed into Robbins’ car and the force of the crash caused Eaton’s cruiser to hit a utility pole.
Eaton was able to get out of the damaged patrol car and was sent to an area hospital with what police say were minor injuries.
Robbins wasn’t injured but was arrested on the scene and charged with operating a car under the influence of alcohol.
Robbins was released on bail and is expected to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Monday morning.