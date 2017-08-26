Patriots Await MRI On Julian Edelman’s Injured Knee

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots fear the worst after Julian Edelman suffered an apparent knee injury Friday night. But the team hopes to find out for sure on Saturday.
Edelman went down after suffering the injury on a non-contact play, after he planted his right leg in the turf.
The team was mum on the injury Friday night, other than quarterback Tom Brady saying the team is “hoping for the best.”
But several reports indicated that the team fears Edelman tore his ACL on the play.
Edelman is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday that will let the Patriots know for sure.
New England finishes the preseason against the Giants on Thursday and opens up the regular season a week later as the Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.