Tom Brady Shares Photo Of ‘Gladiator’ Julian Edelman After WR Injures Knee

BOSTON (CBS) – Julian Edelman is fresh on the mind of Tom Brady and crew on Saturday as the wide receiver awaits word on just how severely he injured his knee Friday night.
With Edelman set for an MRI on Saturday, Brady posted on Instagram a photo of the two with the caption “Gladiator.”
Wide receiver Danny Amendola, who could see an increased role if Edelman misses extended time, also took to social media on Saturday.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots don’t expect news from the MRI to be good.
Edelman reportedly is believed to have a torn ACL following Friday night’s game.
