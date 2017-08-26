Robert Kraft Headed To Mayweather-McGregor Fight With A-Rod And Jennifer Lopez

HURRICANE HARVEY: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

BOSTON (CBS) – Talk about an unlikely trio.

Former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodgriguez and his girlfriend, singer Jennifer Lopez, are headed to Las Vegas with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Rodriguez posted a picture of the group on what appears to be Kraft’s private plane headed to Vegas for Saturday night’s fight between undefeated Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor.

Still haven’t gotten over A-Rod’s antics against the Red Sox during his playing days? Then shield your eyes, New England fans. Rodriguez was photographed wearing Kraft’s Super Bowl ring on the plane.

Kraft, who owns a small stake in UFC, attended another mega-fight in the recent past. He and Tom Brady both were in the crowd in 2015 for the Manny Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather bout.

