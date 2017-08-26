HURRICANE HARVEY: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

Cavaliers Want More From Boston In Isaiah-Kyrie Deal

Filed Under: Cavaliers, Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving

BOSTON (CBS) — The Cleveland Cavaliers may be ready to void the blockbuster trade that sent Isaiah Thomas and Jay Crowder to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas had his physical in Cleveland and that’s where the deal may have hit a snag. Thomas’ playoff hip injury has resurfaced.

Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN is now reporting that Cleveland may ask Boston for some more “assets” if the deal is going to get done.

The major trade was reported last week, but if the Cavaliers decide that Thomas’ hip injury is still an issue, the trade deal will be scuttled.

That means Thomas would return to Boston and Irving would return to Cleveland.

WBZ-TV will continue to monitor the situation and will give updates when they are available.

