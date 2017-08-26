Boston City Council Says YES To TPS

August 26, 2017

On Wednesday, August 23, Boston City Council unanimously passed a historic new resolution in support of the Temporary Protected Status.

City councilors said yes to an extension of TPS, which is part of the Immigration Act of 1990 and gives individuals from designated countries the right to work here in the U.S. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Jennifer Hernandez, community organizer of the non-profit organization Centro Presente, which is spearheading a new campaign in defense of TPS. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

BOSTON CITY COUNCIL PASSES TPS RESOLUTION

Temporary Protected Status

Centro Presente

857-256-2981

http://www.cpresente.org

FB: @centropresente

