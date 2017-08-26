WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Boston City Council Says YES To TPS

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Community, Latino, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Salcedo, Temporary Protected Status, TPS, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

August 26, 2017
On Wednesday, August 23, Boston City Council unanimously passed a historic new resolution in support of the Temporary Protected Status.

City councilors said yes to an extension of TPS, which is part of the Immigration Act of 1990 and gives individuals from designated countries the right to work here in the U.S. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Jennifer Hernandez, community organizer of the non-profit organization Centro Presente, which is spearheading a new campaign in defense of TPS. Tune in!

wbz tvs yadires nova salcedo with jennifer hernandez on centro 1 Boston City Council Says YES To TPS

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BOSTON CITY COUNCIL PASSES TPS RESOLUTION
Temporary Protected Status
Centro Presente
857-256-2981
http://www.cpresente.org
FB: @centropresente

