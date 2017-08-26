Celtics, Cavs Will Discuss Status Of Blockbuster Trade

BOSTON (CBS) – The blockbuster trade between Boston and Cleveland remains up in the air, with the Celtics and Cavs scheduled to talk on Saturday about concerns regarding Isaiah Thomas’ injured hip.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN reported that Cleveland has concerns that Thomas could miss “significant time” this season after they put him through a physical.

Celtics and Cavs set to talk today. Cleveland brass concerned Isaiah might miss significant time this season following physical. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) August 26, 2017

Late Friday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news that Cleveland was “weighing options” about how to proceed with the agreed upon trade that landed Kyrie Irving in Boston.

A day later, Wojnarowski reported that Boston and Cleveland’s front office executives were scheduled to hold a telephone call to “discuss the status” of the trade.

It is possible that the Cavs could ask for the Celtics to sweeten the trade by adding more compensation, ESPN reported.

Boston agreed to send Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s first round pick in 2018 to Cleveland in exchange for Irving.