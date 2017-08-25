Weymouth Murder Suspect Believed To Be In South Florida

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Weymouth apartment is believed to have fled to Florida.

Massachusetts State Police are searching for Cornel Bell, 46, on charges related to the August 19 murder of Michele Clark

Police now believe Bell was in the Coral Gables area of Florida. He also has known ties to Miami.

Bell may be driving a stolen blue 2005 Ford pickup truck with Massachusetts license plates FF47BK.

State Police said Bell has a long history of violent crime and “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Bell has several aliases. He has used the names Tony Smith, Mark Simmons, Cornel James, Cornel Carara, Cavin Lebert, and Kerrol Florizel Bailey in the past.

Under different aliases, Bell is the subject of two outstanding warrants in Massachusetts. One is for assault with intent to murder in 1997 and the other for armed robbery in 2002.

Anyone who sees Bell is asked to call 911 immediately.