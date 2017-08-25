Aspiring Firefighter Rescues Women From Burning Weymouth Building

WEYMOUTH (CBS/AP) — An aspiring Massachusetts firefighter driving home from an agility trial got a chance to prove her skills.

On her way home from the test, she spotted a burning building and there were no firefighters in sight.

Jackie Giacchetti says she didn’t think twice when she saw the black smoke billowing in Weymouth on Thursday. She pulled over, ran inside and got two women to safety. Then she went to a nearby home and warned another person of the danger.

The fire spread from the building to a home and a shed. One firefighter was injured battling the flames but is expected to recover. The cause is under investigation.

Giacchetti Giachetti says she would sacrifice her life to save someone else.

She also says she plans to attend a firefighting academy in the fall and wants to work for the Braintree Fire Department.

