Guide To The 2017 Dell Technologies Championship At TPC Boston



Some of the best golfers in the world are coming to New England this Labor Day weekend. TPC Boston in Norton plays host to the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship, previously known as the Deutsche Bank Championship, from August 30-September 4. The tournament brings the top 100 players on the FedEx Cup points list together to compete in the a 4-day tournament with a total purse of $8.75 million. Rory McIlroy won the tournament in 2016 for the second time. Here are some tips if you're heading to TPC Boston for the tournament.



Parking General parking for the tournament is located at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Shuttles will bring spectators to the course, with a parking lot shuttle dropping off at the main entrance and the VIP shuttle bringing fans to the front of the TPC Boston clubhouse. Parking costs $15 for general and $35 for VIP Blue in advance. Day of parking costs $20 for the general lot. VIP Blue parking is not available the day of.



Tickets Both weekly and daily tickets are available on the PGA Tour website. In addition, free admission is offered for active, reserve, and National Guard military members. Discounts are also offered for retired members of the armed services.



Family Fun The tournament welcomes golf fans of all ages. There is a Kids Village adjacent to the clubhouse, which allows children the chance to take a break from the action. The village includes a moon bounce, the “Village Nine” mini-golf course, and more family-friendly activities. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., three Red Sox World Series trophies will be on hand for fans to take pictures with. There will also be appearances by the Boston Cannons, New England Patriots and Red Sox mascots, along with free Ben & Jerry’s samples. On the course itself, “Kids Zones” are set up at several holes in order to provide children an up-close view of the action.

Signature Cocktails For spectators over 21 years old, there several spots to grab a cocktail without missing too much of the action. The Grey Goose 19th Hole overlooks the 16th green. In the morning the lounge offers Blood Marys, and later in the day you can pick up a 19th Hole signature cocktail. The William Hill Estate Wine Lounge is located between the 11th green and 12th tee, allowing visitors to grab a drink while also keeping a lookout for your favorite player.