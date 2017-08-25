Brady: ‘Hoping For The Best’ With Edelman’s Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Early on in Friday night’s preseason game, Tom Brady was feeding his favorite target in Julian Edelman.

But after just three connections, Edelman went down, grabbing at his right knee after suffering a non-contact injury.

Edelman never returned to the game, and the prognosis did not look good. But after the 30-28 win over the Lions, Brady said he and his teammates are simply hoping for good news on Edelman.

“I was just checking on him,” Brady said. “We’ll see what the extent of it is. We’re all hoping for the best. It’s tough any time a teammate goes down. We’ve all been playing long enough so that when someone does, other people have to step in and fill the void. Hopefully that’s not the case, but we’ll figure it out [Saturday].”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots fear the injury is a torn ACL, though they’re waiting until an MRI on Saturday to confirm. Until then, Brady said he and his teammates will do what they can to keep buoy Edelman’s spirits.

“We’ve played together for a long time. I think there’s great chemistry in what we’re doing. He’s just an incredible player and teammate. And like I said, we’re all hoping for the best,” Brady said. “Hopefully whatever tests they have to do come back positively, so we’ll try to do our best to lift his spirits if we can and see what happens.”

Edelman caught three passes for 52 yards before leaving the preseason game due to injury.