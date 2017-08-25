Is Taunton Dig Connected To 17-Year-Old Mystery?

TAUNTON (CBS) – A dig in the yard of a Taunton home may have been in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a woman who was reported missing nearly two decades ago.

On Thursday morning, police joined crews with heavy equipment to dig up a portion of the yard of a home on the corner of Ashleigh Terrace and Bryan Road.

Authorities have not confirmed, but the dig may reportedly be connected to the unsolved disappearance of Debbie Melo.

The district attorney had no comment on the investigation. Police only would tell people in the neighborhood that they received a tip that led them to the yard.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reported that Steven DeMoura was watching the dig.

DeMoura is the former husband of Patricia White, whose sister Debbie Melo disappeared in June 2000.

Melo’s disappearance remains a mystery, and no one has been charged in her possible murder.

It did not appear anything was discovered during the dig. Dirt was put back in place by Thursday night and crews left the neighborhood.

