Marciano Family: Mayweather-McGregor Fight Is An ‘Exhibition’

BROCKTON (CBS) – The bout between boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA fighter Conor McGregor could be the fight of the century.

They will go toe to toe Saturday night in Las Vegas and it could be the most watched Pay Per View fight ever.

It’s McGregor’s first professional boxing match. Mayweather is 49-0 and challenging Brockton’s Rocky Marciano and his perfect record.

The Marciano family is questioning whether this fight should even count.

“I like to refer to it as an exhibition,” said Peter Marciano, Rocky’s brother.

Rocky is an all-time great, retiring with a 49-0 record, 43 by knockout. If Mayweather wins Saturday night he would break that record, but Peter says it’s not the same.

“Well obviously, I’m probably prejudiced, sure I am,” Peter says. “But if you looked at it in the right way, it’s the first time this man is stepping in the ring to be a boxer. It’s an exhibition. It’s a crossover.”

He says both men are great fighters and he thinks Mayweather will win, but he questions the event.

“When all is said and done, should a guy like that be fighting a guy like this? In my opinion no,” Peter said. “He’s gonna break my brother’s record. He’s gonna break it but he’s not a heavyweight.”

Rocky Marciano was born in Brockton in 1923 and a huge statue forever immortalizes him. Many people in still consider Rocky, the best boxer ever.

It should come as no surprise that Peter Marciano will be pulling for McGregor Saturday night.

“Are you kidding me? I’ll be rooting for him to do the impossible,” Peter said.