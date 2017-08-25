Report: Cavaliers Evaluating Isaiah Thomas’ Hip, Trade With Celtics Could Be Voided

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston, Cleveland and the rest of the basketball world has now had several days to react to the shocking blockbuster trade of Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas.

But according to a new report, the deal has a change of getting nixed.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Friday night that Thomas — who’s dealt with a nagging hip injury that ended his postseason early — underwent his physical exam for the Cavs. And apparently, the results of that exam require further evaluation from the team’s doctors.

And if the doctors determine the problems with the hip are significant, the deal could be voided.

Sources: After Isaiah Thomas underwent physical today, Cavs still evaluating injured hip and weighing options w/ completion of Irving deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Thomas traveled to Cleveland, took exam and flew back out of town, sources said. All players must pass physical, or a deal can be voided. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

As one source involved in the process involving Thomas' medical clearance told ESPN late Friday night, "It's a very sensitive situation." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

The Celtics also sent Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the 2018 first-round pick of the Nets to Cleveland in the trade.

Typically, trades aren’t voided after the fact, as welcoming back a player who was traded can generally be a difficult thing to do for any team. And given the circumstances of Irving requesting his exit from LeBron James and Thomas’ being traded after an MVP-caliber year in Boston, it would still seem unlikely that this deal would get reversed.

Yet Wojnarowski does not report without information, so the situation of course warrants monitoring.