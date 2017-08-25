Mookie Betts, Rajai Davis In Red Sox Lineup Vs. Orioles

BOSTON (CBS) — A bad knee can’t keep Mookie Betts out of the Red Sox lineup.

One night after an active evening in Cleveland, which saw Mookie run into the right field wall at one point, Betts is back in the Boston lineup as they open up a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway park. Betts is hitting third and will roam right field for Boston.

He’ll have a new face joining him in the outfield, as Rajai Davis will make his first start with the Red Sox in center field. Davis was signed Wednesday night, and replaced Betts in right field in the seventh inning of Thursday night’s 13-6 loss to the Indians. Davis will see plenty of playing time over the next few weeks with Jackie Bradley Jr. on the disabled list with a bad thumb.

Here is the full Boston lineup for the series opener against Baltimore:

1. Eduardo Nunez, 2B

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. Mookie Betts, RF

4. Mitch Moreland, 1B

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Rafael Devers, 3B

7. Chris Young, DH

8. Rajai Davis, CF

9. Sandy Leon, C

— Rick Porcello RHP