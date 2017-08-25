Patriots-Lions Preseason Live Blog: Pats’ D Forces Another Punt

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Second quarter, 9:58, 24-0 Patriots: The mighty Patriots offense … has been stopped.

Cameron Fleming allowed Antony Zettel to speed past him on the edge, giving a free path to Brady. The QB barely got off the pass, but it was affected by Zettel’s hit. Gronkowski being Gronkowski, he almost made a phenomenal catch but was unable to hang on.

On the next play, Brady had no options, so he ran up the middle before being tackled from behind well short of the first down.

Gronkowski did have a nice catch to move the sticks on a third-and-7 to kick off the drive.

Second quarter, 14:00, 24-0 Patriots: The Lions picked up a first down. But then they punted. They have been tough to watch.

Gilmore made the play on third down to force this punt, with tight coverage on Golladay up the left sideline.

First quarter, 1:00, 24-0 Patriots: A Patriots drive that doesn’t end in a touchdown? Strange. But it did end in points, as Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 46-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 24-0.

Earlier in the drive, Brady made a ridiculous play to run about 20 yards back to his right to buy time. It looked liked he was throwing it away, but he somehow connected with Hogan, who was coming back down the right sideline.

First quarter, 4:54 21-0 Patriots: So much has happened in this game, just not for the Lions. They just went three-and-out again. Adam Butler showed up by jumping up on the back of running back Theo Riddick on second down, and Stafford went short on third-and-10, forcing a punt.

Brady takes over again at the Patriots’ 35-yard line.

First quarter, 6:29, 21-0 Patriots: Another drive, another touchdown for the explosive Patriots offense.

This one went 74 yards, capped off by Mike Gillislee waltzing in untouched from the 1-yard line for the score. Amendola showed great hands to make a 32-yard catch up the right seam, followed by Rob Gronkowski drawing a second penalty on the defense.

Once James White got the Patriots to the 1-yard line, Gillislee did the rest. And, after an illegal formation penalty on Detroit on the successful PAT, Belichick decided to accept the penalty and try for two points from the 1-yard line. Again, they went to Gillislee. Again, it worked.

Brady is 6-for-7 for 122 yards and a touchdown.

First quarter, 9:37, 13-0 Patriots: The Patriots really came to play tonight, as the defense just forced a three-and-out. That was capped off by Stephon Gilmore fighting through traffic to chase down Kenny Golladay and make a diving tackle to wrap up his ankle well shy of the first down.

Cyrus Jones made a fair catch and the Patriots will start at their own 26.

First quarter, 11:30, 13-0 Patriots: That turnover turned into points rather quickly. Brady casually stood in the pocket and threw a deep ball up the left side to Hogan. Hogan was actually covered pretty tightly, and he worked through a hold by the defense, but he nevertheless made the over-the-shoulder catch while falling into the end zone. It went for a 32-yard touchdown. Impressive play.

Stephen Gostkowski, however, pulled the PAT. That’s really a problem.

Here’s a look at the Edelman injury, in case you didn’t see it:

Non-contact knee injuries are bad news. Hoping Edelman's OK, but this doesn't look good.

First quarter, 11:37, 7-0 Patriots: The Patriots’ defense came to play, too. On the Lions’ first play from scrimmage, Malcolm Butler poked the ball right out of Golden Tate’s arm. Jordan Richards jumped on top, and the Patriots have the ball again.

First quarter, 11:51, 7-0 Patriots: Well aside, from the Edelman injury, that drive was a perfect one for the Patriots offense. They marched down the field in a little over three minutes, and they looked capable of living up to the hype.

Brady went 4-for-4 for 59 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 7-yard strike to Chris Hogan. Rob Gronkowski drew a defensive holding penalty. Dion Lewis ran for 11 yards. And they looked like a well-oiled machine.

Again, everything was perfect, except for the injury. But that’s a big exception. Edelman is being taken by a cart to the locker room, and he does not look like someone who just received good news in the medical tent.

First quarter, 12:45, 0-0: Tom Brady was going to Julian Edelman quite a bit on the opening series, and Edelman looked to be in midseason form. Unfortunately, he planted his right knee and suffered what appeared to be some sort of knee injury. He went down and limped off the field. That’s the last thing anyone in New England wanted to see.

Edelman was taken into the medical tent on the sideline. We await word.

First quarter, 15:00: The Patriots are going to start this game on offense.

6:38 p.m.: Here’s the full list of players who won’t be playing tonight for the Patriots.

Long list of absences for the Patriots tonight, highlighted by Burkhead, Mitchell, Elandon Roberts

6 p.m.: Jeff Howe says that Dont’a Hightower will not be playing tonight. It’s not too much of a surprise.

No Hightower tonight. No need to force anything with just two practices under his belt.

5 p.m.: It’s the famed third preseason game, the one where everyone anticipates seeing something that closely resembles real football.

And tonight, that should hold true, as Tom Brady and most of the starters are expected to see some extended playing time this evening in Detroit.

Given all of the offseason hype, last week’s debut for Brady’s high-flying offense was somewhat of a disappointment. But then again, it does feel like based on those expectations, the offense is in a position to only disappointment. In any event, it should be interesting to watch the Cooks-Gronkowski-Edelman trio spread the field for an offense that really should be the league’s best, and it’ll be worth watching to see how Mike Gillislee fits in during his first game in a Patriots uniform.

QB Jacoby Brissett among the early #Patriots out on the field. Edelman was first, per usual

On the other side of the ball, we’ll be keeping an eye on Malcolm Butler, who looked awfully rusty last weekend in Houston. We’ll also be focused in on Kony Ealy, whose spot on the team does seem somewhat up in the air (from the outside).

There will, as always, be much more, so stay tuned here in the live blog from pregame through the final whistle for live updates and analysis.

