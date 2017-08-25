Patriots-Lions Preseason Live Blog: Tom Brady & Co. Expected To Play

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

5 p.m.: It’s the famed third preseason game, the one where everyone anticipates seeing something that closely resembles real football.

And tonight, that should hold true, as Tom Brady and most of the starters are expected to see some extended playing time this evening in Detroit.

Given all of the offseason hype, last week’s debut for Brady’s high-flying offense was somewhat of a disappointment. But then again, it does feel like based on those expectations, the offense is in a position to only disappointment. In any event, it should be interesting to watch the Cooks-Gronkowski-Edelman trio spread the field for an offense that really should be the league’s best, and it’ll be worth watching to see how Mike Gillislee fits in during his first game in a Patriots uniform.

QB Jacoby Brissett among the early #Patriots out on the field. Edelman was first, per usual – #wbz pic.twitter.com/OribTwoft9 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 25, 2017

On the other side of the ball, we’ll be keeping an eye on Malcolm Butler, who looked awfully rusty last weekend in Houston. We’ll also be focused in on Kony Ealy, whose spot on the team does seem somewhat up in the air (from the outside).

There will, as always, be much more, so stay tuned here in the live blog from pregame through the final whistle for live updates and analysis.

