NightSide – What Do We Do with Confederate Statues?

BOSTON (CBS) – Part of the fallout of the ugly situation that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia has been a national debate over what we should do with statues and monuments that commemorate the Confederacy. While some say that removing or altering these public displays is a slight to our past and a slippery slope to erasing our history, others say that their prominence in the public square is a celebration of bigotry and a misrepresentation of the Confederacy’s place in our nation’s story. What do you think? Should we remove statues or monuments that memorialize the Confederacy? Or should they remain as a reminder of a troubled time from our nation’s past?

Marisa DeFranco Is In For Dan