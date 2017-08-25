HURRICANE HARVEY: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

NightSide – What Do We Do with Confederate Statues?

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Marisa DeFranco, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Part of the fallout of the ugly situation that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia has been a national debate over what we should do with statues and monuments that commemorate the Confederacy. While some say that removing or altering these public displays is a slight to our past and a slippery slope to erasing our history, others say that their prominence in the public square is a celebration of bigotry and a misrepresentation of the Confederacy’s place in our nation’s story. What do you think? Should we remove statues or monuments that memorialize the Confederacy? Or should they remain as a reminder of a troubled time from our nation’s past?

Marisa DeFranco Is In For Dan

