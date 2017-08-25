NBA 2k18 Will Release Updated Cover Of Kyrie Irving In A Celtics Uniform

BOSTON (CBS) — With Kyrie Irving and his Cleveland Cavaliers jersey set to grace the cover of NBA 2k18, the game was already outdated before it even hit shelves.

But 2k Games has a solution following Irving’s trade to the Boston Celtics, one that will make green teamers happy to pick up this year’s edition.

Though Irving and his Cavs uni will still be on the cover when the game is released on September 19, the company is already working on an alternate cover that will make everyone happy and the game up to date. Here’s what Jason Argent, the senior VP of basketball operations for 2K games, told gameinformer.com:

We are excited to be part of one of the most memorable NBA offseasons in history with Kyrie, our 2K18 cover athlete, and Isaiah, one of the stars of our 2K roster, trading places. This isn’t an unprecedented event, a cover athlete being traded – but it’s certainly interesting timing with 2K18 being released in less than a month. The good news is that as the most authentic and realistic basketball game on the market, we’re used to being nimble and responding to changes in the NBA. Fans should be thrilled to know that we will issue a version of 2K18 featuring Kyrie in a Boston Celtics uniform at a later date.

This brings back memories of when Brett Favre was on the cover of the 2009 edition of Madden. The retired quarterback messed things up by making a comeback, and after he was traded to the New York Jets the Madden folks quickly released an alternate cover with Farve in his Jets uniform online for gamers to download and print out.

There’s no word yet on what 2k Games has planned for Irving’s new laundry, but whatever it is, Celtics fans will be ready for the updated version.