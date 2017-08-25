Julian Edelman Suffers Knee Injury In Patriots’ Preseason Game In Detroit

BOSTON (CBS) — The last thing any football fan wants to see during the preseason is an injury. But Patriots fans watched in horror Friday night as Julian Edelman suffered an apparent knee injury in the opening minutes of Friday night’s game in Detroit.
Edelman went down after suffering the injury on a non-contact play, after he planted his right leg in the turf.
Prior to the injury, Edelman looked like his usual self, catching three passes for 52 yards on the Patriots’ opening drive. But it was on that third catch when he suffered the injury.
Edelman was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline before being taken by cart (he was sitting up on the back of the cart) to the locker room for further evaluation.
Edelman, 31, caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards last season.