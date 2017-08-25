Julian Edelman Suffers Knee Injury In Patriots’ Preseason Game In Detroit

BOSTON (CBS) — The last thing any football fan wants to see during the preseason is an injury. But Patriots fans watched in horror Friday night as Julian Edelman suffered an apparent knee injury in the opening minutes of Friday night’s game in Detroit.

Edelman went down after suffering the injury on a non-contact play, after he planted his right leg in the turf.

Prior to the injury, Edelman looked like his usual self, catching three passes for 52 yards on the Patriots’ opening drive. But it was on that third catch when he suffered the injury.

Non-contact knee injuries are bad news. Hoping Edelman's OK, but this doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/w5qUXzxW5m — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) August 25, 2017

Another angle of Edelman's knee injury. pic.twitter.com/CDYnDVFEq3 — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) August 25, 2017

Edelman was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline before being taken by cart (he was sitting up on the back of the cart) to the locker room for further evaluation.

Julien Edelman being carted off to check in on his leg injury. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/YRxAQjP0nZ — STEVE BURTON (@STEVEBURTONWBZ) August 25, 2017

Everyone please pray for my bro @Edelman11 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) August 26, 2017

By video, #Edelman injury consistent with dreaded ACL tear.

Really hope to be wrong here, #DontShootTheMessenger https://t.co/R5nboH8jKS — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) August 25, 2017

Only 95% correct by video, so let's hold out hope

Literally waited 10 minutes because didn't want to press "tweet"

Hate bad news. Great kid https://t.co/c0jttQZHQV — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) August 25, 2017

Edelman planted his right foot and knee buckled. This is a very concerning mechanism for an ACL tear. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/rCah3b4mfj — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) August 25, 2017

Edelman, 31, caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards last season.