Man Fails To Get Gas Station Job, Charged With Trying To Kill Workers

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A man who failed to get a job at a New Hampshire gas station is now charged with trying to kill people who work there.
William Soler, 41, will be arraigned Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court on attempted murder and other charges.
Soler went to the Mobil station on South Main Street in Concord Thursday afternoon to check on a job application, but found out he wasn’t hired.
Police say he then told the employees the gas pumps at the station were damaged. When they went outside to check the pumps, that’s when investigators say Soler tried to run them over with his car.
The car never hit the gas pumps because it struck the protective barrier around them.
No serious injuries were reported and Soler later went to the Concord Police station and turned himself in.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.