Police: Suspects In Toilet Paper, Armless Mugshots Said They Were Cold

Franklin, New Hampshire

FRANKLIN, NH. (CBS) – Police in Franklin, New Hampshire released a strange set of mugshots on Friday morning, featuring suspects taking unusual steps to stay warm.

Officers arrested three people at about 3 a.m. after receiving a report from a disabled victim that a home invasion and robbery had occurred at School and Franklin streets.

The mugshots released by police show 35-year-old Melissa Natal wrapped in toilet paper. Another man has both his arms tucked inside his shirt sleeves.

cold suspects Police: Suspects In Toilet Paper, Armless Mugshots Said They Were Cold

Two suspects arrested by police in New Hampshire (Photo credit: Franklin police)

Police confirmed to WBZ-TV that the suspects said they were cold.

Natal is facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Juan Flores, 25, and Bryan Martinez, 24, are also both facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary and criminal threatening.

franklin home invasion 2 Police: Suspects In Toilet Paper, Armless Mugshots Said They Were Cold

A third suspect in layers did not appear as cold (Photo credit: Franklin police)

The suspects, all from Franklin, are set to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Franklin police.

