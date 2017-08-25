Police: Suspects In Toilet Paper, Armless Mugshots Said They Were Cold

FRANKLIN, NH. (CBS) – Police in Franklin, New Hampshire released a strange set of mugshots on Friday morning, featuring suspects taking unusual steps to stay warm.
Officers arrested three people at about 3 a.m. after receiving a report from a disabled victim that a home invasion and robbery had occurred at School and Franklin streets.
The mugshots released by police show 35-year-old Melissa Natal wrapped in toilet paper. Another man has both his arms tucked inside his shirt sleeves.
Police confirmed to WBZ-TV that the suspects said they were cold.
Natal is facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Juan Flores, 25, and Bryan Martinez, 24, are also both facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary and criminal threatening.
The suspects, all from Franklin, are set to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Franklin police.