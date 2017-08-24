NightSide – Reasonable Neighbors or the No Fun Police?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Falmouth Heights-Maravista Neighborhood Association (FHMNA) believes that beach behavior has gotten out of hand. The organization has submitted a proposal to crack down on beachgoers with a new set of rules, which would include limiting the volume level of any music, prohibit the use of airborne devices like Frisbees, balls, or kites, and ban most tents and tarps. Dan checks in with both Howard Grosser, president of the FHMNA, and Phil Afonso, a town meeting member who is speaking out against the proposed changes. Do you think beach behavior is out of control? Are the new rules respectful or a step too far?