NightSide – CNN’s Coverage Becomes Unhinged

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Following President Trump’s speech in Phoenix last night, CNN launched into live coverage that included over-the-top hysterics, hyperbole, and a number of hypocrites. As the discussion of the President’s remarks unfolded, each panelist seemed to try to outdo the others, heaping more and more criticism on the Commander-in-Chief. Obviously CNN has decided to go to war with President Trump, but are you surprised that it went this far? Could you ever imagine the media’s reaction if Fox News had treated President Obama this unfairly? How can President Trump possibly succeed with the media so set on seeing him fail? How do we hold the mainstream media accountable for their biased and lopsided coverage?

