Pawtucket Red Sox Hosting ‘Kyrie Irving Night’ On Thursday

BOSTON (CBS) — Just about everyone is going green following the Celtics’ blockbuster trade on Tuesday night.

The Pawtucket Red Sox will host “Kyrie Irving Night” at McCoy Stadium on Thursday, celebrating the All-Star point guard’s trade to the Celtics.

Any fan wearing the color green or Celtics gear to the stadium will get a free general admission ticket for the PawSox’s 7:05pm game against the Buffalo Bison. The free tickets can be picked up at the McCoy Stadium box office.