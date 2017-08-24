WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Pawtucket Red Sox Hosting ‘Kyrie Irving Night’ On Thursday

BOSTON (CBS) —  Just about everyone is going green following the Celtics’ blockbuster trade on Tuesday night.

The Pawtucket Red Sox will host “Kyrie Irving Night” at McCoy Stadium on Thursday, celebrating the All-Star point guard’s trade to the Celtics.

Any fan wearing the color green or Celtics gear to the stadium will get a free general admission ticket for the PawSox’s 7:05pm game against the Buffalo Bison. The free tickets can be picked up at the McCoy Stadium box office.

The team is also offering a grand prize “Lucky Green Ticket” in honor of Irving’s new jersey number. One fan will find a green shamrock on his or her seat and win a prize pack for 11 complimentary flex tickets to the 2018 regular season at McCoy Stadium, 11 hot dogs, 11 free caps at the PawSox Baseball Store, and 11 baseballs autographed by various members of the PawSox.

Fans also have a chance to have some fun at the expense of a Cavaliers fan wearing a LeBron James jersey, with a dunk tank set up outside the stadium from 6pm to 7pm.

While there are perks for Celtics fans, the same can’t be said for anyone named after particular Boston foes. Any fan by the name of LeBron, Draymond, Steph, Lonzo, or Kevin will be charged double the price of admission.

