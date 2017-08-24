Josh Binswanger Joins WBZ NewsRadio 1030 As Morning Co-Anchor

BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM announced Thursday that veteran television and radio anchor, Josh Binswanger, will be rejoining WBZ NewsRadio as a morning drive anchor beginning in early September 2017. Alongside WBZ’s Deb Lawler, Binswanger will deliver the morning’s news stories, weekdays from 5 AM to 10 AM, on one of the most widely known and top rated all-news stations in the country.

“This is a homecoming that’s a perfect fit for WBZ and for Josh,” said Peter Casey, WBZ Director of News & Programming, “He brings a wealth of local knowledge and national news experience, and needs no tutorial on how to pronounce Gloucester or Worcester.”

“I look forward to digging into the daily process of providing great journalism on the radio every day,” added Binswanger. “In an era of news anytime anywhere I’m thrilled to be able to be a part of that on WBZ.”

Josh began his career in broadcasting when he was 14 years old and never looked back. From 1990-1995 Josh was the host and a producer of WBZ’s Kid Company, a live weekly two-hour radio talk show for children ages 8-15. In 1993, Kid Company won a Peabody Award, one of the highest honors in broadcasting. In 1994, while continuing his work on Kid Company, Josh joined the News at Noon on WBZ-TV.

In 1995, Josh relocated to New York as an on-air host for FX. He then moved back to news as an Anchor and Reporter for Dow Jones Television in 1997. In 1998, he became the anchor of “Fox Morning News,” from the nation’s capital, where he conducted interviews with foreign heads of State, Cabinet Members, and members of Congress. Josh has filled-in as a co-anchor of ABC’s “World News Now”, as well as “The Early Show” on CBS in New York.

Josh has also hosted and produced ,a number of series and live specials including “This Week in History,” “Movies in Time,” “Save Our History,” “Live from Pearl Harbor,” “Modern Marvels,” “History vs. Hollywood,” “Breakfast with the Arts” and “Live by Request” among others.

During his career, Josh has received a number of honors and awards, including a Peabody Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award, two Telly Awards and an Action for Children’s Television Award. Josh is a strong advocate for education and children’s rights, and has worked with a number of groups including Boston Children’s Hospital, The National Educator Awards, The Rainforest Alliance, Habitat for Humanity, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, First Literacy, The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year Awards, The Boston Science Career Program, Deerfield Academy, The Boston Children’s Chorus and Reading is Fundamental.