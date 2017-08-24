WATCH LIVE: 1 pm WBZ-TV Mass. Lottery Introduces Powerball Winner | LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030

Report: Patriots Being ‘Cautious’ With Deatrich Wise, ‘No Big Issues’ With Head Injury

Filed Under: Deatrich Wise, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It appeared that there could be lingering problems with the Patriots’ Deatrich Wise and his head injury, presumably a concussion. But new reports suggest that the team is simply being careful with the rookie defensive end.

League sources indicated to the Boston Sports Journal’s Christopher Price that the Patriots are being “cautious” with Wise ahead of Friday’s preseason game against the Lions. Wise suffered a head injury during the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Jaguars, but recently returned to practice on a limited basis.

Wise did not appear to be preparing to travel to Detroit for the game, nor did tight end Matt Lengel, who is reportedly dealing with a strain. Sources told Price there are “no big issues” with Wise in regard to his head injury.

With fellow rookie defensive end Derek Rivers likely out for the season with a torn ACL, Wise could be counted on to contribute to the Patriots’ clouded pass rush situation and be an effective replacement for the retired Rob Ninkovich. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Arkansas impressed early on in training camp before suffering a setback with the head injury.

Matthew Slater, Nate Solder, and Shea McClellin were also among the Patriots players who did not have their bags packed for Detroit.

