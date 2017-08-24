NH White Nationalist, Wanted In Charlottesville Violence, Turns Self In To VA Police

KEENE, New Hampshire (CBS) — Virginia Police say a New Hampshire white nationalist has turned himself in after he says he pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator in self-defense at the violent Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.

Christopher Cantwell, who lives in Keene, New Hampshire, was wanted on three felony charges: two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a “caustic substance,” explosive or fire.

The incident happened the day before the deadly Charlottesville demonstrations, which left anti-fascist protester Heather Hayer dead and 19 others injured.

Contacted Tuesday by The Associated Press, Cantwell acknowledged he had pepper-sprayed a counter demonstrator during an Aug. 11 protest, a day before a deadly demonstration in Charlottesville. He insisted he was defending himself, saying he did it “because my only other option was knocking out his teeth.” He said he looked forward to his day in court.

A brief university police statement says Cantwell was being held at a regional jail in Lynchburg pending transport to Charlottesville. It wasn’t immediately known if Cantwell has a lawyer.

