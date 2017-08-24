Who Is Leaking Negative Comments About Isaiah Thomas?

BOSTON (CBS) — Even a beloved Celtics star like Isaiah Thomas couldn’t avoid the proverbial “smear campaign” on his way out the door.

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich addressed on Thursday some recent comments by Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard, who claimed he spoke/texted with “several executives” about Isaiah’s popularity – or lack thereof – with his Celtics teammates.

“A lot of them were saying that a lot of the players in Boston really weren’t that fond of Isaiah,” said Broussard. “We know he had those problems in Sacramento and in Phoenix. I didn’t know he was having those issues in Boston. He is known as a headstrong guy. He’s got a huge ego. They say he’s got the Napoleon complex. He’s always got that chip on his shoulder.”

"Cleveland is winning the East, and they're better equipped to play Golden State than they were before." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/EuqeLZMj0B — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 23, 2017

T&R wondered where exactly those comments came from – if they’re even true. They find it hard to believe that any Celtics executive would make such comments about Isaiah, or that the point guard really was that much of a problem with his teammates. At this point, Broussard is the only prominent reporter to say anything about Isaiah’s supposed “issues” in Boston.

They also touched upon a handful of misguided fans who burned their Isaiah Thomas jerseys, but we won’t give them the satisfaction of posting their videos here.

Listen to the full podcast above!