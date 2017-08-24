Top City Official Fired After Inquiry Into Sexual Harassment

Top City Official Fired After Inquiry Into Sexual HarassmentA top Boston official has been fired over allegations that he sexually harassed a woman who worked for him.

Device Used To Help The Blind Could Help Also Prevent Car CrashesThe new collision warning device is equipped with a camera that can scan 180 degrees and a microcomputer.

Summer Of Savings: Boston National Historic ParkEight sites along Boston's Freedom Trail tell the story of how America's independence was born in New England.

Driver In Fatal Multi-Car Crash On I-95 In Reading To Be Arraigned FridayA motorcyclist was killed in the crash, which involved four other cars and shut down all northbound lanes on I-95.