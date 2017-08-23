Wednesday’s Child: 11-Year-Old Brauk & 10-Year-Old Blake

Brauk and Blake are fun-loving siblings of Caucasian descent. Brauk, eleven-years-old, is a pleasant and polite boy with a good sense of humor. He is the type of child who likes to know what’s going on around him and is very social. Brauk enjoys playing sports, and likes to be active and be outside. Brauk also really loves to go to church. He is fascinated by God, religion and gospel music. In school Brauk is well liked by his teachers and peers but needs to put forth more effort into academics to get the results he wants. At times he does need things explained to him a couple of times in order to completely process them.

Blake is a social ten-year-old boy who likes to stay busy and active. He is even tempered and relates well to adults and peers. Blake can be shy when he first meets someone but once he gets to know you he really opens up. Blake is a natural athlete who loves all sports and is good at them. He plays on a street hockey team and because of his skill level he was moved up a level to play with older children. His dream is to be a professional hockey player when he grows up. Blake does well in school and is liked by teachers and peers. He has many friends.

Legally freed for adoption, Brauk and Blake request to live in a home together with a mother and a father figure. Their social worker is open to other children being in the home. A pre-adoptive family should be willing to follow an Open Adoption Agreement with the birth family, which includes two visits a year, and letters and pictures once a year. An ideal family should commit to maintaining contact with Brauk and Blake’s two biological sisters who are placed together in another home in Massachusetts.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.