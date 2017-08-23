State Police: Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted At Revere Beach Bathhouse

REVERE (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a teenage girl while she used an outdoor shower at a Revere Beach bathhouse Tuesday.

State Police said the assault was reported at the Shirley Avenue Bathhouse around 7 p.m.

The victim told police that a young adult Hispanic man with braided hair, wearing a bathing suit and no shirt, first tried to talk to her while she used the shower.

She reportedly told investigators that she tried to get away from him, but that he grabbed her, kept her from leaving, and sexually assaulted her.

The girl got away and told a family member, and they left the beach and reported the assault to police.

She was interviewed by State Police and taken to an area hospital for examination.

State Police said their crime scene unit and a chemist searched the bathhouse for evidence.

Anyone with information about the assault, or who might have seen someone matching the suspect’s description, is asked to contact police.