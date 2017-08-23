Arson Investigation Underway After Four Suspicious South Coast Fires

WESTPORT (CBS) – An arsonist appears to be on the loose along the South Coast.

In the past several weeks, the suspect has targeted buildings under construction or connected to the construction industry.

The suspicious fires happened in Westport, Fall River, and Tiverton, R.I.

“This will be under investigation by a joint task force of Westport, Fall River, Tiverton and the ATF,” said Westport Dep. Fire Chief Allen Manley.

map Arson Investigation Underway After Four Suspicious South Coast Fires

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Early Wednesday morning, a fourth fire was set at a home under construction on Forge Road in Westport.

Electricity had not even been turned on at the Westport home.

fire Arson Investigation Underway After Four Suspicious South Coast Fires

Westport firefighters investigate a suspicious fire. (WBZ-TV)

It only burned the garage, but that was enough to concern residents.

“That’s the part that scares me the most out of everything, just knowing it’s not over until they find the guy. Anyone in this neighborhood could be effected. It’s scary,” said Felicia Mendonca, who lives in the Westport neighborhood where the most recent fire broke out.

