ESPN Broadcaster Robert Lee Taken Off Virginia Game Because Of Name

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia’s season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown State’s game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made “as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.”

Plans to remove a statue of Lee led to a protest in Charlottesville earlier this month that attracted what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade. Violent clashes erupted between a large gathering of white nationalists and hundreds of counter protesters.

(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN says the decision to put Lee on another game was made “collectively.” It also says it’s “a shame that this is even a topic of conversation.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Michael Murphy (@Murphcc1) says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:47 am

    you people are absolute MORONS!!!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Allen Blaine says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:55 am

    That is really stupid. People do not pay attention to a name. This BS is going to get to a point that all major sports teams will be gone. Americans do not watch sports games for politics. Americans do not need sports to live, they need groceries and entertainment, so politics has no place in sports. Keep it up and the money will dry up.

    Reply | Report comment

