Red Sox Place Jackie Bradley Jr. On 10-Day Disabled List With Sprained Left Thumb

BOSTON (CBS) — A slide into home is going to cost Jackie Bradley Jr. the next 10 days.

The Red Sox placed their starting center fielder on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a sprained left thumb. Bradley Jr. was hurt when he hit home plate with his thumb in the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s win over the Indians. He underwent X-rays in Cleveland, which came back negative, but the injury was revealed following an MRI in Boston on Wednesday.

It’s too bad too, as Bradley Jr. had been swinging a hot bat as of late. He went 2-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday night’s 9-1 win against the Indians, and was hitting .400 over his last seven games.

Overall, Bradley Jr. is hitting .262 with 14 home runs, 54 RBI, and 50 runs scored for the season. He’s also tallied four outfield assists to go with his .992 fielding percentage in center.

To fill his spot on the 25-man roster, the club recalled infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket.