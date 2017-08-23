NightSide – More Guns, Less Crime

BOSTON (CBS) – John Lott is a strong advocate of the Second Amendment and president of the Crime Prevention Research Center. From July 2016 to July 2017, concealed handgun permits increased by almost two million, setting a record for the fourth year in a row. Many of these new permit holders are women and minorities, in spite of the fact that, as Lott claims, Democrats do their best to keep guns out of the hands of poor people. Tonight, Lott talks with Dan about his latest findings, and why he believes that the more guns are out there, the safer we all are. Do you think more people should own guns? Do you agree that the left is making it harder and harder for lower income Americans to protect themselves?