NightSide – Is Massachusetts Failing Families In Need?

BOSTON (CBS) – Currently, for a family in Massachusetts to be provided with emergency shelter, they generally must spend at least one night somewhere unsafe. The current policy, enacted by Deval Patrick’s administration and preserved by Governor Baker, was intended to lower shelter costs. But State Representative Marjorie Decker believes that is a terrible approach to homelessness, and has filed legislation to get rid of the requirement. She checks in with Dan tonight to explain why she believes this change is so important.