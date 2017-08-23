NH Attorney General To Present Findings Of Pursuit, Shooting

Filed Under: Mass State Police, Michael Brown, Mike LaCrosse, New Hampshire

NEWTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general is going to be discussing the case of a man who led Massachusetts state troopers on a 40-mile, hour-long car chase into New Hampshire, where he was killed in a shootout.

Michael Brown, of Presque Isle, Maine, died of a gunshot wound to the neck in June in the town of Newton, just across the state line.

brown NH Attorney General To Present Findings Of Pursuit, Shooting

Michael Brown. (Photo credit: WGME-TV)

Authorities say police in Malden, Massachusetts, pursued Brown. They recognized he was wanted in Maine in connection with sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges.

truck3 NH Attorney General To Present Findings Of Pursuit, Shooting

Michael Brown’s truck after the crash in Newton, New Hampshire. (WBZ-TV)

Police said Brown fired shots at troopers and went the wrong way on Interstate 495.

Brown crashed into a tree in Newton. Authorities said the troopers then opened fire. No troopers were injured.

chase NH Attorney General To Present Findings Of Pursuit, Shooting

Michael Brown’s truck after the crash in Newton, New Hampshire. (WBZ-TV)

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald was scheduled to speak in Newton on Wednesday afternoon.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch