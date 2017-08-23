Twitter Reacts To Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas-for-Kyrie Irving Blockbuster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics and Cavaliers pulled off the rarest of rare trades on Tuesday night, as the two best teams in the Eastern Conference from last season swapped two star players. The Cavs sent the Celtics Kyrie Irving, the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, for a package headlined by Isaiah Thomas, the 60th pick in the same draft.

And, of course, Twitter reacted accordingly.

There was the typical variety of instant reactions to the trade on Twitter, and considering the magnitude and rare nature of the deal, it felt like the Twittersphere got even crazier. Reactions ranged from sadness over the Celtics losing Isaiah to jokes on top of jokes.

Here is a collection of the best tweets in response to the Irving-for-Isaiah trade …

GIFs, memes, and jokes…

"Why Kyrie 3 feet shorter" pic.twitter.com/FRLFvoDHQI — ainge pls (@MPleasing69) August 22, 2017

Don't let the Isaiah Thomas/Kyrie Irving trade distract you from the fact the Atlanta Falcons blew a 25 point lead in Super Bowl 51 — Not Wes Welker (@CockyWesWelker) August 22, 2017

Lebron saying goodbye to Kyrie pic.twitter.com/8RlUrO8nCE — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 22, 2017

Seeing Isaiah leave but Kyrie arrive pic.twitter.com/xV2UZjsNJ4 — Bostons Diehards (@BDiehards) August 22, 2017

#Celtics fans not knowing how to react to the Kyrie trade for IT like… pic.twitter.com/cRmVXGa9DF — WTP Sports (@WTPsports) August 22, 2017

So Danny Ainge turned the Brooklyn picks into Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving… pic.twitter.com/OGuTbLlSDS — Tucker Silva (@TuckSilva) August 22, 2017

When you get IT but you lose Kyrie but you could get Wade but LeBron could leave but you got Brooklyn's pick and you don't know how to feel pic.twitter.com/1kDVhzQuAg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 23, 2017

I’m getting a little emotional about the departure of our good friend #NetsPick. Stand up guy. Always a positive locker room presence. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) August 23, 2017

…Including quite a bit of flat Earth references.

Boston reporter: "Hello, I'm from the Globe." Kyrie: "Excuse me?" — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 22, 2017

Kyrie Irving has to be concerned that Boston is much closer to the ocean/the edge of the earth. — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) August 22, 2017

I like the trade. As long as Kyrie agrees that the Earth is round. — Jack Bardsley (@BostonsBigFour) August 23, 2017

Kyrie Irving thinks the earth is flat. Hmm. Hope he works out better than the guy who didn't believe in dinosaurs. #JurassicCarlEverett. — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) August 23, 2017

Someone at MIT gotta show Kyrie the Earth is round before the season starts. — Parappa Tha Trappa (@GuyNamedTawanda) August 23, 2017

Props for Danny Ainge…

Been saying for awhile I don't love Danny including the Brooklyn pick in this deal, but thank God Danny finally cashed in some chips!!! — Adam Jones (@adamjones985) August 22, 2017

Danny Ainge: “We traded Avery Bradley.” The masses: “WHO WILL GUARD KYRIE?” Ainge: “Hold my non-alcoholic beverage." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) August 23, 2017

Take your shots at Danny. But never question that he's got balls of cast iron — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) August 22, 2017

Danny Ainge saw the Patriots' wild offseason and was like, "Nah, I can beat that." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 22, 2017

Danny Ainge really dropped the ball by not landing a superstar this offseason. 🙄 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 23, 2017

And between all that, heartfelt tributes for Isaiah.

Thank you for everything Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder. You embraced what it means to be a Celtic. Best of luck in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/wi1pYIPWRn — Celtics Network™ (@celticsnetwork) August 22, 2017

Thanks for the memories and appreciation you had for playing in Boston, @Isaiah_Thomas. Always a giant in my eyes. #growthspurt2017 pic.twitter.com/fdlZbYDoq9 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 22, 2017

Just take a minute to appreciate what this dude did for Boston, heart over height, we love you Isaiah pic.twitter.com/N7uQGvswcx — Bostons Diehards (@BDiehards) August 22, 2017

Really enjoyed what Isaiah did here in Boston. Embraced the city and they embraced him. He'll be missed — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 22, 2017

No matter what, I will always love @Isaiah_Thomas. The dude bled green — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) August 22, 2017

Kyrie Irving is a great b'ball player, will look great in Celtics green. But c'mon…you were feeling it when IT dropped 53 in the playoffs. — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) August 22, 2017

The departure of Isaiah Thomas will hit a lot of people hard in Boston. He was at the center of this revival and definitely bled green. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 22, 2017

Isaiah Thomas was a true pleasure to watch the last few season. Wish him the best — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) August 22, 2017

Trade makes sense for both teams. But from pure entertainment standpoint, I really enjoyed watching Isaiah Thomas raise Celtics from depths — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 22, 2017

Thank you @Isaiah_Thomas for making the Celtics a lot of fun to watch last few years. Good luck, but not too much — Matthew Geagan (@MattGeagan) August 22, 2017

This is certainly only the beginning of the tweets you’ll see in Boston about the trade, Celtics-Cavs, and the Earth being round.