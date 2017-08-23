Beau, Franklin Park Zoo’s 18-Year-Old Giraffe, Dies

Beau, Franklin Park Zoo's 18-Year-Old Giraffe, DiesOfficials at a Boston zoo say an 18-year-old giraffe has been euthanized after treatment failed to improve his declining health.

ESPN Broadcaster Robert Lee Taken Off Virginia Game Because Of NameRobert Lee will not work Virginia's season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Keller @ Large: Sad That We Need 'Codes Of Conduct'When it comes to the personal freedoms that Americans enjoy, this surely must be a golden age.

Millbury Home Destroyed in Fire, Explosions; Chief Rushed To HospitalMillbury’s fire chief was rushed to the hospital overnight during an explosion-fueled blaze that destroyed one home and damaged two others.