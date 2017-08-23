Brian Scalabrine Hated Being Called About Kyrie Irving While On Vacation

BOSTON (CBS) — When Brian Scalabrine set off for his vacation, talking basketball with Michael Felger probably wasn’t on the itinerary.

Scalabrine is certainly among the Celtics voices that you’d expect to have a strong instant reaction to the team’s blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving. Just one problem: Scal is currently away and not really in the mood for hot sports takes.

But that didn’t stop CSNNE from asking him to call in for a guest appearance to offer his thoughts on the trade, which sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to the Cavs for Irving. Scalabrine obliged, but he wasn’t necessarily thrilled to be doing it.

Listen above as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich play the best highlights of Scal’s live appearance on CSNNE on Tuesday night, mere hours after the trade was announced. Speaking to Felger, Marc Bertrand, and A. Sherrod Blakely, he explained that he’s not sure the Celtics have gotten better for the 2017-18 but made a good move for the long-term.

The guys on CSNNE grew confused when they wondered how Scal could be “down” on the Irving trade for 2017-18 if the Celtics ended up with the best player in the deal. He tried to explain that the Celtics will miss Jae Crowder’s presence, especially now that he’s gone to their chief rival.

Eventually, Scal became fed up with the hosts and got back to his free time. Perhaps CSNNE won’t be calling him again while he’s supposed to be on vacation.

Listen to the full podcast above!