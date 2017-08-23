Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Spots For Southern Food

Downhome barbecue, Cajun, country and more. Southern cuisine is taking the Northeast by storm. These are the 8 Greatest places Phantom has found to get a little south in your mouth.

Lulu’s

Allston

Kicking off the Great 8 is Lulu’s in Allston, which has quickly become a local favorite for keeping 50 craft beers on draft, dozens of creative flavor packed dishes, and a large, laid back, sun-soaked dining room. While the Short Rib Mac and Cheese may be tasty, Lulu’s slow smoked wings are a must-order, even if they’re served naked.

Rosebud American Kitchen

Somerville

Rosebud American Kitchen in Davis Square, Somerville is set in a 1940s diner and serves old school southern recipes. The barbecue at Rosebud is where they really shine, with all of it done from their J&R Little Red Smokehouse Smoker. This beast produces St. Louis Ribs slathered in a sweet heat sauce, and smoked chicken wings with an agave glaze. But nothing is as southern as a slice of pie, and Rosebud has five or six different pies on display right when you walk in the door.

Ogie’s Trailer Park

Providence, RI

Another Great 8 winner is Ogie’s Trailer Park in Providence, Rhode Island. This eye popping, jaw-dropping space is like walking straight into a time machine, with sputnik chandeliers, vintage seating and lava lamps bubbling behind the bar. All of the ordering of their southern style menu is done through a trailer style window, where you can get everything from Mac and Cheese Croquettes, to Big Juicy Burgers, to a spicy 600 minute chili.

2 Jerks BBQ Kitchen & Bar

Raynham

2 Jerks BBQ Kitchen & Bar in Raynham is a big, comfortable, southern style restaurant with high ceilings, cue inspired décor, and a smoker out back where it’s all done the way it should be – low and slow. You can get authentic Memphis style ribs and North Carolina pulled pork, but it is the brisket that’s truly a labor of love. It takes upwards of 16 hours before it’s sliced to order, then served on its own or piled high and stuffed between Texas Toast for a super-sized sandwich.

Loretta’s Last Call

Boston

Loretta’s Last Call on Lansdowne Street brings real Southern food and hospitality to the Northeast. The dining room is decked out with honky tonk decorations, along with a patio outside and long bar inside that serves classic brews from Schlitz to Shiner Bock and moonshine-inspired cocktails. For a true taste of the south, get some of Loretta’s fried chicken, available in four styles including classic Southern, extra crunchy herb buttermilk, and hot chicken.

Petsi Pies

Somerville, Cambridge

Another Great 8 winner is Petsi Pies in Somerville and Cambridge. This colorful little bake shop offers muffins, scones, cookies, and cupcakes. But they specialize in all natural, Southern-style pies, like sweet potato, classic apple and lemon meringue. They are all a slice above anything you have ever tasted.

Firefly’s

Marlboro

Firefly’s in Marlboro is a friendly spot with a phenomenal outdoor patio perfect for feasting on their national award-winning Saint Louis ribs, always cooked slow and low. Loyalists love the down-home style cooking, like pulled pork doused in Memphis-style sauce, New Orleans po’ boy sandwiches, and ridiculously crispy Southern fried chicken. Plus, you won’t want to miss the signature candy lacquered bacon.

Redd’s

Roslindale

Rounding out the Great 8 is Redd’s in Rozzie. This neighborhood nook serves southern inspired fare with fiery flavors that will light up your palate. There are barbecue staples like the North Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich, to southern-style Pecan Pie, to appetizers like the addictive Hush Puppies, served with sautéed onions, bacon and scallions.

