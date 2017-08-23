AL East-Leading Red Sox Obtain OF Rajai Davis From Oakland

Wellfleet Beach Closed After Shark Bites PaddleboardA Cape Cod beach was closed for several hours Wednesday after a shark bit a surfer's paddleboard.

Arson Investigation Underway After Four Suspicious South Coast FiresAn arsonist appears to be on the loose along the South Coast.

Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted At Revere Beach Bathhouse, State Police SayMassachusetts State Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a teenage girl while she used an outdoor shower at Revere Beach.

Use Of Deadly Force In June Police Pursuit, Shooting Justified By NH Attorney GeneralNew Hampshire's attorney general said the use of force by police was justified in the case of a man who led Massachusetts state troopers on a 40-mile, hour-long car chase into New Hampshire, where he was killed in a shootout.