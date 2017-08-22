Man Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer At Taunton Starbucks

TAUNTON (CBS) – Police arrested a man and charged him with impersonating a police officer at a Taunton Starbucks.

Kevin Cook of Berkley was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer, criminal harassment, possession of burglarious tools and disturbing the peace.

Taunton Police said a “distraught” woman reported that several months ago she had a brief conversation with a man, and since that time she noticed he was coincidentally at the coffee shop almost every time she was there.

At one point the woman joked to the man that he was stalking her and she would have to call police. The man lifted up his shirt to show her a police badge.

The man drove a black SUV with police equipment and would regularly park close to the victim at the Starbucks.

Feeling uncomfortable, the woman changed her regular Starbucks location. But she reported that a short time later, the man showed up in the parking lot.

Starbucks employees recognized the man as “Kevin the cop.”

“The victim became more alarmed and although first believing he was a police officer noticed that his attempt to engage her in conversation was laced with sexual comments,” Taunton Police said.

The woman photographed the man’s license plate and told officers that the SUV was in the Starbucks parking lot as she reported the incidents.

Officers responded and found Cook’s vehicle. The SUV had radios, a cage separating the front and back seats, handcuffs, flashing lights, and other police equipment.

Radios inside the SUV had frequencies that would allow Cook to listen and community with police and fire departments, which violates federal law.

Cook is due in court Tuesday.