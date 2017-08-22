WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: Trumps Need To Help Secret Service Fix Budget Mess

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Secret Service

BOSTON (CBS) – The USA Today story documenting how the Secret Service has run out of money to pay its agents didn’t really come as a surprise. The agency has been struggling with budget problems for years, and the extreme financial demands of protecting the Trumps have made a bad situation even worse.

So, what are we going to do about it?

It’s a given that we have to protect the commander-in-chief and his immediate family from the violent world we live in. No one of good will wants to see any of them harmed, and it is in the public interest to make sure they are not subject to violence or kidnapping.

But given how bad the agency’s budget problems have become, we have to come up with some creative answers. And the Trump family themselves ought to be part of the solution.

trump secret service Keller @ Large: Trumps Need To Help Secret Service Fix Budget Mess

President Donald Trump surrounded by Uniformed Division Secret Service officers at the White House. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Perhaps the president could consider fewer trips to his homes in Florida and New Jersey. Securing those sites is very expensive, as are the security precautions at Trump Tower in New York. He has the White House and Camp David, which are less costly to guard. He should use them more.

And his grown sons Donald junior and Eric have some nerve making the taxpayers pick up the tab for a Secret Service detail accompanying them on their private business trips abroad. They are both millionaires who can afford to cover at least some of the cost themselves, and they should do so.

Ronald Reagan Jr. refused to accept Secret Service protection when his father was in his second term and Richard Nixon dropped his post-presidential coverage in 1985 to save the taxpayers money. Time for the Trump family to step up as well.

Share your thoughts via email at keller@wbztv.com, or reach out on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch