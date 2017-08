WBZ-TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm ThreatThere is a chance for an isolated pop-up thunderstorm in the heat this afternoon, but the main line of storms will move through between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Head-On Crash Shuts Down Sagamore BridgeMassachusetts State Police said two cars collided, leaving at least one person seriously injured.

Keller @ Large: Is Doubling Down The Best We Can Do In Afghanistan?Jon wonders if doubling down on a nightmare is really the most creative policy we can come up with.

Patriots Gave President Trump Super Bowl RingPatriots owner Robert Kraft gave the president a commemorative Super Bowl ring.