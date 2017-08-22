Patriots’ Running Backs Should Be Secret Weapon In Laughably Potent Passing Game

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Expectations are sky-high for the Patriots offense this season, and with good reason.

It’s a unit that ranked third in points and fourth in yards last year, despite Jimmy Garoppolo and then-rookie Jacoby Brissett shouldering the quarterback load for the first four months of the season, and despite all-world Rob Gronkowski staying healthy for just eight games. And it’s a unit that upped its scoring from 27.6 points per game in the regular season to 34.7 points in the postseason, despite the January weather for two of the three games and despite the increase in quality of competition.

It’s a unit that went out and added Brandin Cooks — a historically accomplished receiver for his age — and welcomed back a healthy and energized Gronkowski. Add those two to Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell, and there’s reason to believe Tom Brady could once again have one of the greatest seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

But what’s gotten overshadowed a bit in that excitement over the receivers is something that’s come to the forefront through two Patriots preseason games: the running backs are going to feast in the passing game.

Think about it from the perspective of a defense — to which player do you dedicate your most attention? It’s still probably Gronkowski. Beyond that, you have to worry about Cooks burning you deep, so you either have to provide help over the top or basically sacrifice 5-10 yard outs, one of which Cooks hauled in from Brady on Saturday vs. Houston.

Then there’s Edelman, who’s proven to be basically uncoverable. And whether it’s Amendola or Mitchell or Hogan also lining up on the outside, they each demand attention.

That’s all going to leave a lot of room for the likes of James White, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead to run wild. More often than not, they’re going to be left in one-on-one matchups with linebackers, and it will only take one subtle change of direction to spring free. With the receivers running deep and clearing out the middle of the field, touchdowns like the ones scored by Burkhead and D.J. Foster against Houston will become a regular occurrence.

Rex Burkhead's first touchdown in a Patriots uniform, from 22 yards out. pic.twitter.com/dTZwOkn8rF — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) August 20, 2017

These two plays provide the brightest spotlight with regard to how dangerous Patriots running backs can be in the passing offense, but they’re far from the exception.

Through two preseason games, Patriots quarterbacks have targeted running backs 25 times. They’ve completed 19 of those passes (76 percent) for 205 yards (8.2 yards per attempt) and the two touchdowns.

Foster, who looks worthy of getting a chance in the NFL even if it’s not in New England, has had the most opportunity, catching seven of the nine passes thrown his way for 85 yards and a touchdown. Burkhead caught all three of his targets on Saturday for 50 yards and the score. Lewis’ yardage total is low (32) but he’s caught five of the seven passes thrown his way thus far.

Though the screen game looked a bit clumsy and out of sorts vs. Houston, the Patriots’ running backs figure to be at their most dangerous when running routes on their own. The game broadcast on Saturday captured Brady’s reaction after Garoppolo threw the touchdown to Foster, with Brady incredulously mouthing, “Same play!” to his backup. Brady likely already knew that such opportunities would be presenting themselves, but he nevertheless seemed to enjoy it playing out in game action.

Cooks, Gronkowski and Edelman are talented enough to still contribute in a major way in the passing game. And because Brady “knows all the answers to the test,” he’s still going to be able to spread the ball around, throw deep, and pick apart the weakest point of the defense. In some cases, that might mean barely throwing to any running backs for the first three quarters, only to lull the defense into a false sense of security. If needed, Brady will know he’ll have a winning matchup when he needs it.

It is one reason why even though Lewis has been mentioned as a potential candidate to be cut or traded, I just can’t see it happening. Albeit with a long history of injuries, Lewis is a dynamic threat in the running and passing game, he’s cheap, and he’s in his final year before reaching free agency. Even with Burkhead in the mix, Lewis should be in position to have his biggest year yet with the Patriots. The same goes for White.

Given the wealth of talented pass-catching options, this reality may not manifest itself in eye-popping individual stats. But overall, the abilities of these backs to win their one-on-one matchups in open space is the perfect complement to the borderline-unstoppable intermediate and deep threats that will be spreading opposing defenses thin.

From top to bottom, the Patriots offense figures to be one frightening outfit.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.