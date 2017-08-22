NightSide – More Violence From The Left

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s Free Speech Rally on Saturday ended up being a bit of a dud, but that didn’t stop the alt left from taking advantage of a chance to get violent. With more than two dozen arrests, and reports of rocks and bottles being thrown at police officers, were you surprised to see the counter protestors become so disruptive and destructive? Should Boston Police have been quicker to arrest Antifa and other left-wing extremists before they got out of hand? Is the left simply intolerant of free speech?