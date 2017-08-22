New England Revolution Host Clinic For Kids With Disabilities

FOXBORO (CBS) – Dozens of kids with disabilities were able to build confidence and practice their soccer skills with members of the New England Revolution soccer team at Empower Field House in Foxboro, Tuesday.

The event, organized by Spaulding Rehabilitation Center and Mass General Hospital, featured soccer drills with Revs players Cody Cropper, London Woodberry, Brad Knighton, and Matt Turner.

For 14-year-old Michael Perrino, it was his fifth time on the field.

“It’s just so much fun. I have so much fun every time I go here,” Perrino said.

Two-year-old Roby played with a smile, despite his Spina Bifida.

“I just feel so proud and excited that he’s getting to join in and enjoy sports,” Roby’s mother, Gillian Erhabor said.

Spaulding, Mass General, and the Revolution have teamed up for more than a decade to host the clinic.

“Everyone sees that they can be part of the game, they can pull together, they can be included. Then, they can take that confidence and go well beyond,” said Spaulding Director of Communications Timothy Sullivan.