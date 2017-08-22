WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Patriots Gave President Trump Super Bowl Ring

BOSTON (CBS) – When the New England Patriots went to the White House in April to celebrate their Super Bowl win, they gave President Trump more than just a jersey.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave the president a commemorative Super Bowl ring.

kraft trump Patriots Gave President Trump Super Bowl Ring

President Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, April 19, 2017. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The Patriots told WBZ-TV it’s because they were the first team invited to the White House by the Trump administration.

The two have been friends for years and Kraft promised to provide Trump with a Super Bowl ring for his future presidential library.

Comments

One Comment

  1. PatsFansHateTrump (@MAExitResist) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Great. Trump and Putin and compare their rings….

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Steve Stevenson says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:00 am

    And this is news…why? More Trump-hating click bait? Slow news day?

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Nancy Gedraitis says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:43 am

    President’s future library? That explains it. He’ll need tchotchkes since he doesn’t have any books.

    Reply | Report comment

