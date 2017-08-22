Patriots Gave President Trump Super Bowl Ring

BOSTON (CBS) – When the New England Patriots went to the White House in April to celebrate their Super Bowl win, they gave President Trump more than just a jersey.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave the president a commemorative Super Bowl ring.
The Patriots told WBZ-TV it’s because they were the first team invited to the White House by the Trump administration.
The two have been friends for years and Kraft promised to provide Trump with a Super Bowl ring for his future presidential library.
